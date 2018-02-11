No. 9 Duke was without ACC leading scorer Marvin Bagley III for Sunday night's 80-69 win over Georgia Tech.

The freshman forward has what the school calls a mild right knee sprain, and he was held out as a precaution.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley is the ACC's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds this season.

He was injured in the first half of Thursday's 82-78 loss to North Carolina, but he finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for his 18th double-double.

With Bagley out, senior Grayson Allen led the Blue Devils with 23 points, four rebounds and six assists as Duke snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Blue Devils next play at home Wednesday night against Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.