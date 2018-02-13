Dan Murphy details the events in the courtroom after a father, Randall Margraves, attempted to physically attack Larry Nassar. Two of Margraves' three daughters provided impact statements outlining how Nassar sexually assaulted them. (1:54)

CHARLOTTE, Mich. -- No charges will be filed against a man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom.

Eaton County prosecutor Douglas Lloyd said Nassar and his attorneys didn't want charges brought against Randy Margraves. Lloyd says he gave those views "considerable weight" because Nassar and his attorneys were potential victims.

Margraves is the father of three daughters who say they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor. Sheriff's deputies tackled Margraves after he charged at Nassar on Feb. 2.

Margraves apologized. He was briefly locked up, but a judge declined to hold him in contempt of court.

Nassar was sentenced to prison for molesting women and girls. He's first serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography crimes.