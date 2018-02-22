EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Former Michigan governor John Engler will donate his salary while serving as Michigan State University's interim president amid fallout over Larry Nassar, the now-imprisoned sports doctor who sexually assaulted female athletes.

The university's board of trustees said Wednesday that Engler's annual salary will be $510,399, "a rate $1 lower than the next-lowest Big Ten Conference University president." His contract was finalized this week, but he agreed that his salary would go back to the school.

Engler has not yet decided which part of the university he will donate his salary to.

His predecessor, Lou Anna Simon, resigned in January amid criticism of the university's handling of issues related to Nassar.

The former doctor worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. More than 250 police reports have been filed about Nassar, and 204 women and girls have statements in courts about how he abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for state crimes and is currently serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for possession of child pornography.

Michigan State plans to find a permanent replacement for Simon.

