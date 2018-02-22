Ryan McGee joins OTL to break down the events that led to the sudden resignation of Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro? (2:37)

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Andy Cannizaro resigned as Mississippi State's baseball coach earlier this week after it was discovered he was having an extramarital affair with someone who works in the athletic department, sources within the Mississippi State athletic department told ESPN's Ryan McGee.

Cannizaro's resignation was announced on Tuesday.

Cannizaro said Tuesday in a university release that "unfortunately, I made some poor decisions," adding, "I hope Mississippi State University and all of the fans and people affected will one day forgive me."

Cannizaro is married with two children, and a third is due in a short time.

Athletic director John Cohen said Gary Henderson would serve as interim head coach. Henderson has been a pitching coach on Cannizaro's staff and was Kentucky's head coach from 2009 to 2016, posting a record of 258-199.

Cannizaro was only in his second year on the job and had posted a 40-30 record. Mississippi State went 40-27 last season and reached the NCAA super regionals. The Bulldogs opened this season by losing three straight games to Southern Mississippi. On Wednesday night, in the team's first game without Cannizaro, MSU defeated Jackson State 12-1.

On March 5, the school is scheduled to debut renovated Dudy Noble Field, the culmination of a $55 million construction project.