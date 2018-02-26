WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into how Michigan State University handled allegations against Larry Nassar.

Nassar was a campus sports doctor who has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other women and girls as well as for child pornography crimes.

Larry Nassar victimized young athletes for years while working for Michigan State University. Paul Sancya/AP Photo

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said Monday that investigators will look at "systemic issues" with regard to how the school deals with such complaints. Nassar's actions "are unimaginable," she said. "The bravery shown by the survivors has been remarkable."

DeVos says the university's acting president, John Engler, has ordered the school to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The Michigan Attorney General's office also is investigating how Michigan State dealt with Nassar.