East Carolina athletic director Jeff Compher will step down May 1 after the school's board of trustees approved an exit agreement Friday.

As part of the agreement, Compher is eligible to be paid up to $1,262,500 during the next five years, which equates to 50 percent of his base salary and 50 percent of the supplemental pay outlined in his contract with the school.

The agreement stipulates Compher must try to find athletics-related employment at another school, which would reduce East Carolina's payments to him after he earns $192,500 per year at a new position.

Compher became ECU's athletic director in April 2013 after holding the same post at Northern Illinois. He ushered the school into the American Athletic Conference, but ECU has struggled in football and men's basketball recently, finishing second-to-last in both sports this past season.

The football team has endured three consecutive losing seasons after just one losing regular season between 2006 and 2014.

"Jeff has worked hard and has accomplished much in his time here, and our athletics department and student-athletes are far better off as a result of Jeff's efforts," ECU chancellor Cecil Staton said in a prepared statement. "I'm particularly proud of the success our student-athletes have accomplished during Jeff's tenure."