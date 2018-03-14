Heading into the NCAA hockey tournament, the top four seeds are St. Cloud State, Notre Dame, Cornell and Ohio State. (1:09)

Three Minnesota teams made the 16-team field for the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament, but not the University of Minnesota. St. Cloud State, Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth will play in the West Regional at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday and Saturday. Editor's Picks Notre Dame, Ohio State two of four top seeds in the NCAA hockey tournament Two Big Ten teams have earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA men's hockey tournament. Check out the full schedule of regional locations, times and matchups leading up to the Frozen Four in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

No. 1 seed SCSU plays No. 16 Air Force at 4 p.m. ET Friday. MSU, the No. 6 overall seed, plays No. 12 UMD at 7:30 p.m.

The regional championship is at 9 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. This year's West Regional is hosted by the University of North Dakota.

The Frozen Four is April 5 and 7 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.