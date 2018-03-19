        <
        >

          U.S. college student missing in Bermuda; police issue flyers

          11:41 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda.

          Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski, 19, was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph's University, of Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday.

          Police say he was last seen around 1 a.m. at The Dog House, a bar and restaurant in Hamilton, the island's capital. They are asking for the public's help in locating the missing teen, circulating a flyer with his photos.

          The police say "there is concern for his well-being."

          Saint Joseph's issued a statement saying it has been in touch with the freshman's family and "continues to pray for his safe return."

          Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, said in a tweet that Dombroski was a 2017 graduate.

