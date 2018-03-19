Police officials in Bermuda confirmed that they have found the body of missing United States student Mark Dombroski.

Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard of the Bermuda Police Services declined to provide certain details, include how authorities believe Dombroski may have died during a visit to the British Island territory.

The discovery of his body was announced at a news conference after a day of searching that involved members of the 19-year-old's family, volunteers and local authorities.

Dombroski, a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, disappeared early Sunday after a night of socializing.

Police had appealed for the public's help Monday, and fellow rugby players joined the search.

A marine unit scoured the harbor, police reviewed surveillance footage and Dombroski's family and other searchers tried retracing his steps but found no immediate sign of the slender 6-footer, a Saint Joseph's freshman from the Philadelphia suburb of Media.

Dombroski had been relaxing at The Dog House, a bar and restaurant in the capital of Hamilton, when he left by himself after midnight early Sunday, police officials said. He was last seen at 1:15 a.m., when government surveillance cameras recorded him walking east, a little more than a half-mile from the bar. He was reported missing more than eight hours later.

Detective Sgt. Jason Smith said there's no evidence Dombroski was drunk, or that alcohol played a role in his disappearance.

Earlier Monday, Lisa Dombroski speculated that her son, who had hurt his shoulder in a game that day and wasn't feeling well, had simply wanted to call it a night. She said the surveillance footage showed him favoring his arm.

"He wasn't in a celebratory kind of mood," Lisa Dombroski said. "He wanted to get back."

Dombroski was last seen walking in the opposite direction of the Royal Bermuda Regiment camp, which provided lodging for the Ariel Re Bermuda rugby tournament on the British Island territory. The team from Saint Joseph's was among more than 20 taking part.