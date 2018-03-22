University of Illinois wrestler Francis Edelen was killed in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday night.

Edelen, 21, was involved in a two-car accident around 9:40 p.m. on Interstate 57, an Illinois State Police trooper told The News-Gazette. Following the accident, Edelen left the crash scene to possibly seek help when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver of that car left the scene.

"This is shocking news for our team and coaching staff as no words can truly reflect the emotions that we are going through at this time," Illinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan said in a statement. "Francis was a productive member of our program. We are extremely saddened by this news. We just released this news to our team, so the healing process after the loss of a teammate and friend has just begun."

Edelen was from Oak Forest, Illinois, and was a redshirt sophomore.