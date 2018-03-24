Florida senior Caeleb Dressel set another American and NCAA record Friday, winning the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 42.80 seconds at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He broke his own record of 43.58, set at last year's championships. He led teammate Jan Switkowski to a one-two finish for the University of Florida.

A day earlier, the 21-year-old Dressel set American records in the 50-yard freestyle three different times. In the morning, he swam an 18.11, an American, NCAA, U.S. Open and Florida record (besting his previous record).

Later in the day, before the 50 final, Dressel swam a 17.81 split in his leadoff leg of the 200 freestyle relay, becoming the first man to break 18 seconds from a flat start. That was just a warm-up for his final, a blistering 17.63 that shattered his previous records in the men's 50 final.

The Men's Swimming and Diving Championships continue through Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.