Lawyers for Michigan State University and more than 200 girls and women said they're restarting talks that could lead to a settlement in civil lawsuits related to sexual abuse by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

In a court filing Tuesday, the parties said they're scheduling mediation with Layn Phillips, a former federal judge in Oklahoma.

Michigan State, campus officials, USA Gymnastics and a Lansing-area gymnastics club are being sued. Nassar's victims said complaints about the doctor were ignored for years.

The court filing was made on the same day that Nassar's former boss, ex-Michigan State medical school dean William Strampel, was charged with crimes. Strampel is accused of failing to properly supervise Nassar and committing his own sexual misconduct.