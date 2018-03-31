Former University of Arizona track and field coach Craig Carter, 50, was found guilty by a jury in Pima County (Arizona) on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a dangerous instrument.

The verdict comes after Carter threatened one of his athletes, former thrower Baillie Gibson, with a box cutter in his office on April 20, 2015.

Carter was arrested in May 2015. He resigned from the school that same month as Arizona began the process of firing him.

Gibson and Carter were involved in a sexual relationship at the time.

Carter faces between 15 and 23 years in prison and will be sentenced May 14.