MOSCOW, Idaho -- Idaho has placed athletic director Rob Spear on administrative leave for 60 days as school officials investigate concerns that Spear mishandled some past reports of sexual harassment involving student-athletes.

School President Chuck Staben said Tuesday that officials are trying to understand failures to act on sexual harassment complaints made in 2012 and 2013.

The decision follows a recommendation by the student government that Spear be removed and that school officials study the athletic department's culture.

The university says it will continue its internal review and bring in an outside investigator.

Associate athletic director Pete Isakson will serve as acting athletic director.

According to published reports, the incidents involve two female athletes who reported several instances of harassment by a football player to athletic department staff and to the police.