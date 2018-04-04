More than 1,100 Ivy League sporting events annually will be part of ESPN+, the network's new direct-to-consumer streaming service, as part of a 10-year deal announced Wednesday.

The deal also includes 24 events airing on ESPN's linear channels, including the annual Harvard-Yale football game, plus the men's and women's conference basketball tournaments.

ESPN+ will be available for $4.99 per month and will include Ivy League games and thousands of other live events from the NCAA, MLB, NHL, MLS, boxing, rugby and cricket, as well as exclusive original content. There will also be an extensive on-demand library, including the entire 30 for 30 documentary series.

ESPN+ will be part of a redesigned ESPN app, launching on April 12.

The agreement includes every Ivy League-controlled football and basketball game on either an ESPN linear network or ESPN+. It also includes ice hockey, lacrosse and postseason events in at least eight sports, plus selected events from 30 other sports.

"With this new agreement, we continue to provide fans with the most diverse content through all our networks and platforms, while also deepening our commitment to college sports," said Burke Magnus, ESPN's executive vice president of programming and scheduling.

"We are significantly enhancing our existing relationship with The Ivy League, providing the conference, its institutions, and fans the most comprehensive coverage of the league to date across ESPN's networks and platforms, while also adding specific benefits that are made possible with the launch of ESPN+."