Ohio State has opened an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against a former physician for the wrestling team, the school announced Thursday.

Dr. Richard Strauss has been accused of misconduct that extends from the mid-1970s through the late 1990s. The allegations involve Strauss' behavior with student-athletes and others, the school said.

Ohio State said it has notified law enforcement, and an independent investigator has also been appointed to look into the allegations against Strauss, who died in 2005.

As part of the investigation, Ohio State said it will reach out to former student-athletes, coaches and others who might have been affected or have knowledge of the alleged incidents.