St. Paul, Minn. -- When Notre Dame skates into the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday in a national title game matchup against Minnesota-Duluth, Rudy will be watching.

No, not Rudy Ruettiger, the focus of the 1993 biopic about a walk-on's journey with Notre Dame football.

Rudy Chapman, named after the character by a father obsessed with Notre Dame sports. The 5-year-old Notre Dame hockey fan is a fighter just like his namesake, too.

Diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, earlier this year, Chapman has become a significant member of Notre Dame's hockey team, which will attempt to win its first national title on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

On Monday, he'll go back to Indianapolis for the sixth round of chemotherapy -- a method the family hopes will help Rudy beat the odds after recently learning the cancer has spread throughout his body -- in his most recent cycle.

That, however, must wait.

No matter if the Irish win or lose on Saturday, Rudy will be in the stands, just as he has been throughout this entire postseason run.

Members of the Notre Dame hockey team have spent time dining, bowling and just hanging out with Rudy Chapman, middle, since his Ewing's sarcoma diagnosis. Courtesy of the Chapman family

"The guys have been amazing," said Tony Chapman, Rudy's father. "I've been a big Notre Dame football guy my whole life. Rudy, he just took to hockey when he was 2."

In February, members of the Notre Dame hockey program drove to the Chapmans' home in Goshen, Indiana, about 30 miles south of the Fighting Irish's campus in South Bend, and had dinner with Rudy, a Notre Dame hockey fanatic. Then, they skated with the youngster on the ice hockey rink his father constructed next to the house.

In recent weeks, Rudy has attended practices. He's visited with players, who met the 5-year-old after a friend of his family reached out to the team, in the locker room after games. He's flown on the team plane.

"He means a lot to our organization and our team," Notre Dame forward Dylan Malmquist said. "I mean, he's a really special part of it."

The Fighting Irish will enter Saturday's national title matchup against Minnesota-Duluth with the chance to seal the program's first national championship, the school's third national title in two weeks (women's basketball, fencing) and the first hockey title for a Big Ten squad.

But it's also an opportunity for the Fighting Irish to give their favorite fan a boost.

Rudy is set to endure a grueling stretch of chemotherapy treatment over the next year. But the family is praying and rejecting any pessimistic outlooks about their son. It all happened so fast.

In December, the young hockey player complained about leg pain. Then, he had a series of low-grade fevers. At first, doctors thought he might have a virus.

Subsequent tests, however, revealed a tumor on his ribs. Then they discovered the cancer had spread, which dramatically affected the cure rate. The family remains positive, though. They've made multiple trips to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, three hours from their home, for treatments.

Rudy also has been accepted into an experimental program that's already shown positive signs. But Notre Dame hockey is one of the biggest things that has kept his spirits up. Players say the impact is mutual.

"We've been going to pizza parties with him and going bowling with him and done all these fun activities," forward Bo Brauer said. "And he's been a part of our team in the locker room. And he's been able to make it out to the regional and this trip. And yeah, it's just been a really special relationship ... really meaningful to both our team and his family."

Tony Chapman, who flew with his family to the Frozen Four in St. Paul on the Notre Dame team plane, can barely keep himself together when he thinks about a Fighting Irish win in the national championship with Rudy there to witness it all.

"I'm gonna tear up," he said.

But he's also confident about the possibility.

With Rudy in the stands in the postseason, through five games, Notre Dame hasn't lost. It has been a magical ride for everyone, one they all hope continues on Saturday night.

"That game [Thursday night] was very symbolic of the other games we've attended," Tony said. "They look at Rudy like he's their good-luck charm. And he looks at them as his support in a time of need. It'd be huge [for Notre Dame to win the national title]. It would be a huge lift for our family. He just loves this team more than anything in the world."