UMBC has taken down a No. 1 once again, the honors belonging to the men's lacrosse team this time.

Three weeks after UMBC shocked Virginia to become the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the Retrievers men's lacrosse team on Friday took down the top-ranked Albany Great Danes 11-7 at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville, Maryland.

The Retrievers broke a 2-2 tie and built a six-goal halftime lead while getting goals from six different players. The Great Danes had been ranked No. 1 in the nation for six straight weeks and led the nation offensively (15.4 goals per game) and defensively (7.0 goals per game).

"[Albany] is a tremendous team -- they have a great coaching staff and great players," said Retrievers coach Ryan Moran. "To be able to go in there and execute our game plan, play hard and do the things we needed to do to win, I'm just really proud of this program and proud of the players in that locker room."

Albany entered the night as the lone undefeated Division I team but was playing without its top offensive threat as Connor Fields was out with a knee injury. The Great Danes fell to 10-1 overall and 3-1 in the America East Conference.

UMBC (3-7, 1-2), which had lost four straight entering the game, got three goals from midfielder Billy Nolan, while attackman Jack Andrews and Ben Keller had two goals apiece.

The Retrievers never trailed and the only tie came with 2:10 to go in the first quarter before UMBC took control. The win marked the second time UMBC knocked off the nation's top-ranked team, as it beat Maryland in 1998.

Albany had beaten UMBC eight straight games entering the night.

The game was moved up to Friday night due to a forecast for Saturday that at one point called for snow in Baltimore.