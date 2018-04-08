The Colorado State softball team staged a sit-in Friday during the football team's spring practice to protest inequality in men's and women's sports at the university.

Players for the softball team said there is no place for them to practice in inclement weather and their facilities have not been updated since the early '90s.

"This isn't about the football team," senior outfielder Hayleigh Evans told the Rocky Mountain Collegian. "This is about equality for women's athletics. We don't have a place to practice when we need it. ... One thing we've noticed is that when a women's sport gets better equality, it's because it's attached to a men's sport. ... The men got it, so that's why they have to reciprocate it."

The softball team says it has been forced to move practices from the indoor practice facility, even for intramural sports.

"We want to be respected as a team and as a program at this school, and the fact that we get our practice time gypped in season, it's not acceptable, it's not equal, and it's not fair. That was the point of today. We have big games coming up, we're a good program, and we deserve to be treated like it," freshman outfielder Jordan Acosta said.

In 1992, the Rams successfully fought for reinstatement of the softball team with the argument that women were disproportionately underrepresented in athletics at CSU.