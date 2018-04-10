After wearing the Nike swoosh for 20 years, the University of Washington has agreed to a new 10-year agreement to make Adidas its official apparel partner, the school announced Tuesday. The agreement is contingent upon approval from the University of Washington board of regents this week and would begin in summer 2019.

The new deal will be worth almost $12 million annually, which would make it one of the richest apparel deals in college athletics. Adidas has agreed to pay Washington $5.275 million annually in cash, $5.58 million annually in product and $1.1 million annually for marketing. Adidas will also pay bonuses of up to $500,000 if the Huskies win Pac-12 or national championships.

"The University of Washington is thrilled to establish this partnership with Adidas," Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement. "We believe this partnership will allow us to provide a new competitive edge to our coaches, student-athletes and our incredible fan base."

Washington will join Arizona State as the only Pac-12 schools affiliated with Adidas and would become the 12th NCAA program that has a partnership with Adidas.

"Like the University of Washington, Adidas is a respected worldwide brand, and this unique partnership will position us for great success moving forward," Washington football coach Chris Petersen said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Adidas, and we believe our student-athletes will benefit greatly from this agreement."