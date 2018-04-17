        <
          Missouri Southern working to financially help boy injured at baseball game

          6:45 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          JOPLIN, Mo. -- Officials at Missouri Southern State University are working to help cover medical expenses for the family of a 7-year-old boy who was severely injured while watching a baseball game.

          The Joplin Globe reports that Dawson Hirshey of Diamond was struck in the head by a line-drive foul ball on Friday while sitting in the stands at Joe Becker Stadium.

          University spokeswoman Cassie Mathes says Dawson was immediately taken to a Joplin hospital and later transferred to a children's hospital in Kansas City, where he underwent brain surgery. Mathes says the boy's mother is a university employee.

          University administrators also plan to visit the family at the hospital.

          Mathes says the school wants to find the best way to financially support the family.

