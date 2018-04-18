Top advisers to Michigan State interim president John Engler say that a survivor of former doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse and her attorneys are spreading false information and attempted to "set up" Engler in a recent meeting to affect the outcome of ongoing civil litigation, according to a report in the Detroit Free Press.

The Free Press obtained an email exchange between Carol Viventi, the university's special counsel to the president, and members of Michigan State's board of trustees. According to the report, Viventi told trustees not to say anything publicly about recent allegations that Engler made insensitive comments to a woman suing the school because the woman's version of the story "contained many false and inaccurate statements." Viventi told the trustees that lawyers representing Michigan State have advised her and Engler that plaintiffs in the ongoing lawsuit against the university "are willing to make bold and false assertions" in an effort to get more money out of a potential settlement.

Kaylee Lorincz, a freshman gymnast at nearby Adrian College, is one of hundreds of young women who have filed civil lawsuits against Michigan State and others saying that the institution failed to protect them from Nassar, a former university employee and convicted serial sexual predator. Lorincz spoke on Friday at a public board of trustees meeting and said Engler bullied her to provide a dollar amount that would persuade her to drop the lawsuit and lied to her about having a similar discussion with other women suing the school. The contentious exchange came less than two weeks before attorneys from both sides are expected to return to the mediation table in hopes of reaching a settlement.

Viventi sent a message to Michigan State's trustees the day after Lorincz spoke at the board meeting, according to the Free Press. She said Lorincz and her mother had come to campus and demanded a meeting with Engler weeks earlier. When Engler, Viventi and a university spokeswoman met with them, Viventi said, Lorincz asked that their meeting remain confidential because they would be "in big trouble" if their attorneys found out.

"I was surprised this was the same mom that the President had talked to," Viventi said in her email, according to the report. "But I know now that they wanted to meet in person so they could get him to talk to Kaylee, as [legal counsel] Bob Young cautioned, to 'set up' MSU."

Parties on opposite sides of ongoing litigation are prohibited in most states from discussing their lawsuits without the approval of attorneys from both sides.

Lorincz said on Friday that she was on campus for other reasons when she saw Engler and asked to speak with him so he could "put a face to the word survivor since he has not met with any of the girls." She said Engler's main focus during their meeting was "dollar signs." She also said he downplayed recent criminal sexual conduct charges against Nassar's former boss, William Strampel, as "no big deal" and "just a slap on the butt."

Engler attempted to interrupt Lorincz as she recounted their exchange during the public forum of Friday's meeting. He did not refute any of the details she shared at that time. Viventi told board members in her email that Engler didn't publicly deny her accusations "out of an abundance of concern for the survivors who are quick to claim 'revictimization' or 'shaming' of survivors whenever they are falsely accusing members of the MSU community."

Attorney John Manly, who represents Lorincz and more than 100 other women in the civil suits, said Viventi was being dishonest in those emails, which he said is "emblematic of the moral sickness that plagues MSU." He said Lorincz would provide more a response at some point in the future, but he felt Viventi's characterization of Lorincz crossed a line.

"MSU personnel have molested her, threatened her, lied to her, bullied her, silenced her, called her a liar and now the office of the president of the university accuses her of purveying 'fake news' because she dared to speak the truth," Manly said. "There is apparently no depths of depravity or dishonesty that Engler and his minions will not sink to. They clearly loathe survivors."

Michigan State did not respond to requests Wednesday afternoon for more information.

Attempts to reach some of Michigan State's trustees were unsuccessful Wednesday, but the email exchange that the Free Press reported revealed that some members of the eight-person board found fault with how Engler handled his encounter with Lorincz. Trustee Mitch Lyons said he wished Engler had refuted Lorincz's statements at the board meeting. Diane Byrum deemed his actions to be "self-inflicted mistakes." She and fellow trustee Brian Mosallam both said the trustees didn't authorize anyone from the university to meet with Nassar's survivors to discuss the litigation.

"It is important to remember as officers of this university, this administration, including the Interim President, [spokeswoman] Emily Guerrant and yourself all work for us until we decide otherwise," Mosallam said in an email response to Viventi, according to the Free Press. "It is imperative that every action a representative of this university takes is a reflection of the standard of ethics that we demand of our students, faculty, staff and ourselves."

Viventi wrote that she sent the emails to encourage board members not to speak publicly about Lorincz's claims because they might lend "credibility to sensational headlines or what can best be described as 'false news.'" On Friday, Lyons and Mosallam both said they didn't yet know the full details of the story but that they were troubled by it. Mosallam said at that time that he would be "beyond disturbed" and "disgusted" if Lorincz's version of what occurred in her meeting with Engler turned out to be true.