Phillip Fulmer, who took over as athletic director at Tennessee in December, has received a new four-year deal, it was announced Thursday.

The university said the deal, which runs through 2021, is worth at least $900,000 per year -- $300,000 in annual base compensation plus $600,000 in supplemental pay for personal appearances and media services. Fulmer also gets a $100,000 retention bonus each year the contract remains in effect, and there are additional incentive opportunities.

Fulmer, a Hall of Fame football coach, originally received a two-year deal after replacing John Currie, who was removed after the athletic program had been thrown into tumult during a troubled search for a new football coach. Currie has since reached a $2.5 million settlement with the school.

Fulmer's original two-year deal was worth $575,000 per year.

"Phillip has been a great partner over the last four months and I commend him for the work he has done with our student-athletes, coaches and staff," university chancellor Beverly Davenport said. "Phillip has been connected to the University of Tennessee and its athletics program for more than 40 years and he understands the expectations we have for our athletics department.

"He is surrounded by a very knowledgeable staff that is deeply committed to the success of our student-athletes. I look forward to our continued partnership."

Fulmer, 67, coached the Volunteers from 1992 to 2008, going 152-52 overall and leading Tennessee to the 1998 national title.

After being ranked in the Top 25 at the start of the 2017 football season, Tennessee went 4-8 to set a school record for losses. The Vols were winless in the SEC for the first time since the league formed in 1933.

Soon after he was hired as AD, Fulmer hired Jeremy Pruitt to be the Vols' new football coach. Under Currie, Tennessee was close to hiring Greg Schiano, but the deal fell through due to backlash from fans and supporters. Currie had also courted Mike Gundy, David Cutcliffe, Dave Doeren, Jeff Brohm, Dan Mullen and Mike Leach.

Fulmer also has extended the contract of women's soccer coach Brian Pensky and enjoyed the success of the men's basketball program as the Vols won a share of the regular-season SEC title and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

"I am very grateful to Chancellor Davenport for the opportunity to continue to serve our outstanding university and its proud legacy," Fulmer said. "The positive momentum established by our talented student-athletes, dedicated coaches, excellent staff, our great alumni and fans has united us all. I am excited to work alongside them as we push forward in pursuit of excellence in all sports."