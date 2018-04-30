TUCSON, Ariz. -- A former University of Arizona assistant track and field coach convicted of assaulting a female student-athlete in 2015 has pleaded guilty to felony counts of stalking and violating a restraining order.

Editor's Picks Former Arizona track coach guilty of assault Craig Carter, a former track and field coach at the University of Arizona, was found guilty on several assault charges after threatening a former athlete with a box cutter in April 2015.

Could Arizona have stopped a coach from threatening an athlete's life? The pair had been meeting secretly for sex for nearly three years. The coach says it was consensual. The athlete says he was blackmailing and abusing her. 1 Related

Pima County prosecutors say Craig Carter entered a plea deal Monday. He'll serve three years in prison on the stalking charge and 2-plus years for violating the protective order, with the sentences running concurrently.

Carter was convicted last month of aggravated assault and assault with a dangerous instrument.

The 50-year-old ex-coach didn't testify during his trial, but he admitted to authorities that he choked the woman and threatened her with a box cutter when she wanted to end their relationship.

Prosecutors say Carter faces up to 23 years in prison when he's sentenced May 14 on the March convictions.