COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Hall of Fame lacrosse coach Dick Edell of Maryland has died at 74.

The school said he died Wednesday of pneumonia.

Dick Edell was twice named the National Coach of the Year by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Edell guided Maryland for 18 of his 29 seasons as a college coach. He compiled a record of 282-123 in stints with the University of Baltimore, Army and Maryland. His 17 NCAA tournament appearances ranked second behind the 18 of Roy Simmons Jr. of Syracuse.

Edell was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores, four children, six grandchildren and a sister.

Memorial services are incomplete. The family asks that contributions be made to Shootout For Soldiers, a lacrosse benefit for veterans.