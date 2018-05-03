        <
          Pac-12 schools split $371M as revenues top $500M for first time

          4:30 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Pac-12 reported revenues of $509 million for the 2016-17 financial year, surpassing $500 million for the first time.

          The conference announced Thursday at its spring meetings that it distributed $371 million to its 12 schools, an increase of 8 percent from the previous year. Most of the increase is driven by media rights deals with ESPN and Fox, and the growth of the Pac-12 Network. Since 2013, member distributions have increased by 63 percent, the conference said, from $228 million. Total revenue has grown 53 percent.

          The television deal with Fox and ESPN was signed in 2012.

