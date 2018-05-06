Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin has broken the record for most wins in NCAA history.

Martin got his 1,976th victory on Saturday night when outfielder Steven Wells blasted a solo home run in the top of the 13th inning and the Seminoles held on to beat the Clemson Tigers 3-2.

That gave Martin one more win than the legendary Augie Garrido.

Baseball coach Mike Martin, celebrating a win last season, has led the Seminoles for 39 years. Joe Reedy/AP Photo

Martin, who is in his 39th season as the Seminoles' manager, has a 1,976-708-4 record. His .736 win percentage is tops among active coaches.

"To say it hasn't been on my mind is a bunch of bull. Everyone wants to accomplish something like that,'' Martin said in a postgame television interview. "It's exciting for us. Now that this part is over with, we have to position ourselves for postseason play.''

Martin has won 18 conference titles and has made the trip to Omaha for the College World Series 16 times, but he has never won the title.

While Garrido's 1,975 victories came at five schools -- San Francisco State, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois and Texas -- all of Martin's have come at his alma mater. Garrido died on March 15 after suffering a stroke.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.