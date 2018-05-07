The defending champion Maryland men's and women's lacrosse teams were named the top seeds for their respective NCAA tournaments.

The men's first round starts Saturday, and the Terps (12-3) will host the winner of Wednesday's play-in game between Robert Morris (12-4) and Canisius (8-8).

The women's first round starts either Tuesday or Wednesday. Maryland (18-1) will face the winner of Friday's game between Denver (12-6) and Big South champion High Point (17-2).

The other seven men's seeds, in order, for the 17-team field: Albany (14-2), Yale (13-3), Duke (13-3), Johns Hopkins (11-4), Loyola (12-3), Notre Dame (9-5) and Syracuse (8-6).

The other women's seeds, in order, in the 27-team field: North Carolina (15-3), James Madison (18-1), Boston College (19-1), Stony Brook (19-0), Florida (16-3), Towson (15-4) and Loyola (15-4).

The rest of the men's field features Richmond (11-5), UMass (12-4), Villanova (10-5), Big East champion Georgetown (12-4), Virginia (12-5), Denver (12-3) and Ivy League champion Cornell (12-4).

The rest of the women's field includes Atlantic 10 champion Richmond (16-3), Atlantic Sun champion Jacksonville (16-3), Ivy League champion Princeton (12-5), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Fairfield (13-6), Northeast champion Wagner (13-5), Pac-12 champion Stanford (15-4), Patriot champion Navy (16-3), Southern champion Mercer (9-10), Colorado (13-5), Georgetown (12-6), Johns Hopkins (10-8), Northwestern (13-5), Penn (13-4), Penn State (10-9), Syracuse (9-9), Virginia (9-9) and Virginia Tech (13-6).

