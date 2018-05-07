        <
        >

          Maryland seeded No. 1 in both men's, women's NCAA lacrosse tournaments

          12:14 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The defending champion Maryland men's and women's lacrosse teams were named the top seeds for their respective NCAA tournaments.

          The men's first round starts Saturday, and the Terps (12-3) will host the winner of Wednesday's play-in game between Robert Morris (12-4) and Canisius (8-8).

          The women's first round starts either Tuesday or Wednesday. Maryland (18-1) will face the winner of Friday's game between Denver (12-6) and Big South champion High Point (17-2).

          The other seven men's seeds, in order, for the 17-team field: Albany (14-2), Yale (13-3), Duke (13-3), Johns Hopkins (11-4), Loyola (12-3), Notre Dame (9-5) and Syracuse (8-6).

          The other women's seeds, in order, in the 27-team field: North Carolina (15-3), James Madison (18-1), Boston College (19-1), Stony Brook (19-0), Florida (16-3), Towson (15-4) and Loyola (15-4).

          The rest of the men's field features Richmond (11-5), UMass (12-4), Villanova (10-5), Big East champion Georgetown (12-4), Virginia (12-5), Denver (12-3) and Ivy League champion Cornell (12-4).

          The rest of the women's field includes Atlantic 10 champion Richmond (16-3), Atlantic Sun champion Jacksonville (16-3), Ivy League champion Princeton (12-5), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Fairfield (13-6), Northeast champion Wagner (13-5), Pac-12 champion Stanford (15-4), Patriot champion Navy (16-3), Southern champion Mercer (9-10), Colorado (13-5), Georgetown (12-6), Johns Hopkins (10-8), Northwestern (13-5), Penn (13-4), Penn State (10-9), Syracuse (9-9), Virginia (9-9) and Virginia Tech (13-6).

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.