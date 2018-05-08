Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam says he and his fellow board members that oversee the university must be held accountable for failing to properly comprehend some of the risks facing the school as the Larry Nassar scandal unfolded on campus.

Mosallam released a proposal Tuesday that calls for a long list of policy changes at the university and a new independent internal review that seeks to rid the university of any flaws in protocol or employees "who acted contrary to our values." Mosallam's eight-page proposal was informed, he said, by speaking to hundreds of community members that helped convince him that Michigan State was in need of a culture change.

Protesters made themselves heard at a Michigan State trustees meeting in 2017. Dale G Young/Detroit News/AP Photo

"Our typical response to allegations of wrongdoing is to simply state that this institution did no wrong. I fundamentally disagree with this approach," Mosallam said. "We must admit failure when it happens. We must say sorry when we do wrong. We must hold ourselves accountable for what happens on this campus. We must constantly be focused on how we can improve and do better by our entire Spartan community."

Mosallam and his seven fellow trustees have come under fire in the past several months for how Michigan State has responded to sexual assault survivors and other concerned members of its community during the fallout from the crimes of Nassar, a former university doctor serving up to 175 years in prison for sexual misconduct. Protestors on campus during the past several weeks have called for the entire board and interim president John Engler to resign. The board of trustees is listed as one of several defendants in ongoing civil litigation that university officials and others failed to stop Nassar from two-plus decades of abusing girls and young women when provided with opportunities to do so.

Mosallam said the board of trustees has relied too heavily on "blind belief" in Michigan State's officers and historically deferred to the administration's judgement on many decisions about how the university would be operated. Trustees at Michigan State are elected by the general public and usually serve in a part-time role governing the university. He hopes that his list of policy changes, which needs a majority vote from the board of trustees to be approved, will help create more oversight, transparency to the public and pull Michigan State out of its "defensive posture."

The policy changes include creating an independent sexual misconduct ombudsman position and a Chief Compliance, Ethics and Culture Officer to make sure the board is aware of cultural problems at the university. Mosallam also recommended a new rule that board members must be informed whenever a faculty or staff member is accused of sexual misconduct and regularly review Title IX complaints to help them identify trends or potential big-picture issues.

He also suggested that the board should include a student representative and a faculty representative when making decisions about tuition costs and choosing university presidents. Board members were criticized earlier this year after selecting Engler as an interim president without listening to feedback from faculty members and sexual assault survivors who saw him as a political insider with no experience in higher education.

The board was also criticized for not removing former president Lou Anna Simon from her seat sooner. Simon resigned amid heavy criticism for taking too callous and cold of an approach toward survivors of Nassar's abuse.

"Our failure to immediately terminate the past administration when it was clear that confidence had been eroded was a complete betrayal of trust," Mosallam said in his proposal. "The only way to regain the trust back is through collaboration, engagement and transparency."

Mosallam's proposal came the same day that three Nassar survivors testified in front of state legislators in an attempt to change laws that would make it easier to hold Michigan State accountable in civil court. The new package of bills, which has been approved by the state senate and is waiting on a vote from the house, would retroactively increase the statute of limitations for reporting abuse and limit the government immunity laws that protect public institutions from some lawsuits.

Attorneys from Michigan State and the plaintiffs met in late April to try to reach a settlement in their ongoing lawsuit. They are expected to resume mediation discussions next week.