        <
        >

          Brad Hill to step down as Kansas State baseball coach after season

          8:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State baseball coach Brad Hill will step down after this season as the school's winningest coach, ending a tenure that includes four NCAA regional appearances and a Super Regional berth.

          Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor announced Hill's decision in a statement Tuesday.

          Hill has 463 wins since taking over in 2004, including a school-record 45 wins during a breakthrough 2013 season. The Wildcats won their first conference championship since 1933 before coming within a game of making the College World Series for the first time.

          Hill has had 58 players selected in the Major League Baseball draft, including 46 with Kansas State, and has a career record of 964-530-3 with stops at the Division II and junior college levels.

          Taylor said a national coaching search will begin immediately.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.