MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State baseball coach Brad Hill will step down after this season as the school's winningest coach, ending a tenure that includes four NCAA regional appearances and a Super Regional berth.

Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor announced Hill's decision in a statement Tuesday.

Hill has 463 wins since taking over in 2004, including a school-record 45 wins during a breakthrough 2013 season. The Wildcats won their first conference championship since 1933 before coming within a game of making the College World Series for the first time.

Hill has had 58 players selected in the Major League Baseball draft, including 46 with Kansas State, and has a career record of 964-530-3 with stops at the Division II and junior college levels.

Taylor said a national coaching search will begin immediately.