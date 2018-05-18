BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Florida Atlantic University says it reported false information to the Department of Education, exaggerating its percentage of female athletes.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Florida Atlantic told the department in 2017 that 51 percent of its athletes were women. One year earlier, only 31 percent of Florida Atlantic's athletes were women, among the nation's lowest.

Two weeks after being asked about the discrepancy, the school told the newspaper the reported number was incorrect. An athletic department representative said the school is working with the NCAA and the Department of Education to "ensure the proper corrections."

The school reported it had 98 women on its track team. A roster on its website showed no more than 43 female track team members.