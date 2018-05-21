Kansas fired athletic director Sheahon Zenger on Monday, citing a lack of progress in key areas.

Chancellor Douglas Girod announced the decision in a letter posted online, writing that he met with Zenger on Monday morning to inform him of the decision. Girod named deputy athletic director Sean Lester as interim athletic director.

"Sheahon has been a loyal Jayhawk, and our athletics department has improved in many areas under his leadership," Girod wrote. "But athletics continues to face a number of challenges, and progress in key areas has been elusive."

Prominent alumnus Drue Jennings, a former interim athletic director at Kansas who led the search that brought in basketball coach Bill Self, will lead the process to find Zenger's successor, Girod wrote. Jed Hughes, a consultant for executive search firm Korn Ferry, will assist Jennings.

Girod also wrote that he met with David Beaty on Monday and expects the football coach to "continue recruiting hard and getting his team ready for the season." Beaty is 3-33 in three seasons at Kansas. No other Jayhawks coach was mentioned in Girod's letter.

In November, Girod gave both Zenger and Beaty a vote of confidence, noting upgrades to the school's "outdated facilities" will help KU better compete in football in the Big 12.

Zenger, 52, became Kansas' athletic director in February 2011 after holding the same post at Illinois State. A former football player who began his career as a recruiting coordinator for three college football programs, Zenger hired two football coaches at Kansas: Beaty and predecessor Charlie Weis, who went 6-22 before being fired in September 2014.

Kansas men's basketball team thrived for much of Zenger's tenure, winning the Big 12 each year and making two Final Fours and four Elite Eight appearances.