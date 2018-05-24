Just four teams remain in the 2018 NCAA men's lacrosse championship, and if you missed the first two weeks of the tournament, not to worry. It went exactly as expected! That's right, all top four seeds advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2005.

So let's meet the four teams that will square off this weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Maryland Terrapins (No. 1 seed)

Coach: John Tillman, eighth season, seventh final four appearance, 110-32 at Maryland

Leading goal scorer: Senior midfielder Connor Kelly (2.65 per game)

Path to final four: Wins over Robert Morris and Cornell. Will face No. 4 seed Duke (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App)

Trivia to impress your friends: Their program motto is "Be The Best."

Maryland got the proverbial monkey off its back last season when the Terps won the school's first title in 41 years by beating Ohio State.

"Knowing what that title meant to so many people here, and we've seen that in the last 12 months, seeing the expressions on faces after the game. We had alums crying in the stands," Tillman said. "It meant a lot to them, the state, the school. Knowing we were able to bring a title back was great. That part was a little satisfying short term, but more than anything it was about going back to work and not patting ourselves on the back."

That said, this roster is quite different. Gone is the school's all-time leading scorer and lone Tewaaraton Award winner, Matt Rambo, as are two other seniors who started every game last season. Kelly, the senior midfielder and Tewaaraton Award finalist, leads the team in goals and assists.

"That group last year was a tremendous group," Tillman said. "We had a lot of veteran players. To come back this year with a group that had a lot of potential ... there was a lot of work that needed to be done, a lot of growth that needed to happen. That wasn't their fault. They just had such a good group in front of them, but to see the leadership grow and those guys blossom, I'm so proud of them."

Tillman's team reaching championship weekend has become a safe bet, as the Terps are here for the fifth straight season. With a win on Saturday, they would secure their fourth straight title game appearance. Maryland is seeking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since a certain team from Durham, North Carolina, did it in 2013 and 2014.

Duke Blue Devils (No. 4 seed)

Coach: John Danowski, 12th season, ninth final four appearance, 151-46 at Duke

Leading goal scorer: Senior attackman Justin Guterding (3.39 per game)

Path to final four: Wins over Villanova and No. 5 seed Johns Hopkins

Trivia to impress your friends: They appear to enjoy locker-room dancing.

Next to Maryland on the "blue blood" side of the bracket sits Duke, seeking its first title since 2014 in its first trip back to championship weekend since bringing home the trophy.

Danowski has seen some great players come through his program but perhaps none as dominating as Guterding, another finalist for the Tewaaraton Award. With three goals in the quarterfinal win over Johns Hopkins, Guterding became the NCAA's all-time leading goal scorer (207 goals).

Guterding doesn't do it alone, however, as the Blue Devils are the second-highest-scoring team in the country, averaging nearly 13.78 goals per game. "Justin can play off the ball, too," Danowski said. "He scores in a lot of different ways. He doesn't need to have the ball to begin an offensive set.

"Against Villanova, we scored 17 goals, and Justin only had three points. That's where we need to be at this time of year."

Despite being the highest-seeded team remaining, Duke's path to Foxborough has been relatively uninhibited. The Blue Devils have posted margins of victory of six and five goals, respectively, in their two NCAA tournament wins.

Albany Great Danes (No. 2 seed)

Coach: Scott Marr, 18th season, first final four appearance, 179-113 at Albany

Leading scorer: Freshman attackman Tehoka Nanticoke (2.72 per game)

Path to final four: Wins over Richmond and Denver. Will face No. 3 seed Yale (Saturday, noon on ESPN2 and ESPN App).

Trivia to impress your friends: Albany's social media accounts are trying to make "The Dane Train" a thing. We won't stand in your way.

The Dane Train is rolling to Championship Weekend for the first time as UAlbany men's lacrosse defeated Denver 15-13 in the NCAA Quarterfinals. https://t.co/wSuf1skKoU — UAlbany Sports (@UAlbanySports) May 19, 2018

The Great Danes' first championship weekend appearance has been a long time coming for Marr, who was one win away in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

"It's exciting for our school and our program to make this jump," Marr said. "I don't believe I'm in any kind of club. ... I certainly feel like some of my teams in the past could have been here if we got a bounce or two in a quarterfinal."

Albany captivated the lacrosse world's attention in 2013 when brothers Lyle and Myles Thompson put up gaudy numbers for what would become the nation's most prolific offense over the next three seasons. But despite the Thompson brothers sharing the Tewaaraton Award in 2014 and Lyle Thompson winning it on his own a year later, the Great Danes could not get over the quarterfinal hump.

That all changed this season with Nanticoke, a prized recruit who has become the engine behind yet another high-powered offense. The Great Danes lead the country in goals, assists and points per game. They are on pace to be the nation's highest-scoring team for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Yale Bulldogs (No. 3 seed)

Coach: Andy Shay, 15th season, first final four appearance, 136-85 at Yale

Leading scorer: Senior attackman Ben Reeves (3.11 per game)

Path to final four: Wins over Massachusetts and No. 6 seed Loyola (MD)

Trivia to impress your friends: Yale University's president may or may not have walked in late to last weekend's graduation ceremony because he was, uh, busy.

When your president watches the end of the game before leaving for graduation ceremonies.... that's when you know you're a lacrosse school. pic.twitter.com/s7YD7zAofr — Yale Lacrosse (@YaleLacrosse) May 19, 2018

Yale's final four appearance is just its second in school history and the first since 1990. The Bulldogs rose to a No.1 ranking after finishing the conference season unbeaten, but a loss to Cornell in the Ivy League tournament final moved the Bulldogs down the selection committee's list.

Yale uses a combination of four attackmen to power a top-five scoring offense nationally (13.61 goals per game). It's led by Reeves, another Tewarraton Award finalist (for the third consecutive year), who is now the school's all-time leader in goals and points.

The Bulldogs routed Albany earlier this season at home, a three-goal performance for Reeves. Though Albany fans will be quick to point out that the team's second-leading scorer, senior attackman Connor Fields, left the game early with an injury.

These teams have met 13 times since 2000. Albany leads the series 7-6.

"More than anything, we're familiar with them as a yearly rival," Shay said. "We have similar styles and attitudes. Whenever we play, we look at it as a chance to play the game the right way. There's some familiarity from the last time we played, but a month in college lacrosse is like dog years. ... They've changed a lot, and so have we. The familiarity we have goes beyond last month's game."