Yale lax proves it's more than Ben Reeves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Yale sophomore attackman Matt Gaudet trotted off the field at Gillette Stadium, he and his teammates having just dominated Albany, 20-11, for the second time this season on their way to a spot in Monday's NCAA title game.

As the clock continued to wind on a game that was decided well before the clock hit zero, Gaudet took a few steps away from his teammates on the Yale bench and crouched over, his head hung. Was he taking a moment to reflect on the school's first-ever trip to the championship game? Was he dedicating his six-goal performance to someone?

Matt Gaudet led Yale with six goals against Albany in the Bulldogs' 20-11 national semifinal win. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Before long, senior attackman Ben Reeves, who after five goals of his own was also removed from the Bulldogs' highest-scoring game in NCAA history, happened upon Gaudet. He picked his teammate up to his feet, and the two embraced.

So what was going through Gaudet's head in that rare moment of solitude?

"I mean, I was really dehydrated," Gaudet said with a laugh. "I kind of tipped over and Ben saw me, and he kind of just picked me up, and I guess I've got to drink more for next game."

Whatever the reason, biological or emotional, Reeves was there for his teammate. And for the previous 50-plus minutes of action (as well as 18 prior games this season) Gaudet was there for Reeves. As defenses continue to key on Reeves, Yale's all-time leader in points and goals, the looks open up for other players like Gaudet.

"You've got to respect everybody on that side of the ball," Reeves said, before rattling off a list of the "other guys" on Yale's roster. "... The list goes on and on. All those guys make an impact and it makes it really easy for me."

Reeves, a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award for the third consecutive season, continues to perplex defenses. Yale heard all week about Albany's fast-paced, prolific offense, and while Reeves is a known commodity throughout college lacrosse, not much is said or written about the other Bulldogs.

"We have other guys," Yale coach Andy Shay said. "Ben is such a good player, and sometimes his credit discredits some of our other guys. We joke around that we're a big-time program, too. We have sticks and uniforms and everything. We're not just one guy and a bunch of idiots."

Saturday was Gaudet's turn to shine. He turned in five goals in the first half alone, two of which were assisted by Reeves.

But this season wasn't always that easy for Gaudet.

A product of Hamilton, Ontario, where he starred in both box and field lacrosse, he was committed to Syracuse after a productive high school career at Salisbury School (Connecticut). He also performed well in the classroom and flipped his pledge to Yale, which Shay calls "a stroke of luck."

Gaudet turned in a stellar freshman season in which he set a Yale freshman record with 32 goals. But early this season, he said he took his role for granted and his ego got the best of him.

Before he knew it he was on the bench, only seeing the field when the Bulldogs went to their extra-man opportunity offense.

"There was a point in time where I didn't think I was going to get [the starting spot] back," Gaudet said. "But our culture is about grit and hard work, and physicality. We do have talent but that doesn't mean you automatically get to play."

Shay called the switch "a kick in the pants." Three games later, Gaudet was back.

"Matt fought back for that spot and now we're here," Shay said after Saturday's game. "I let Matt have it yesterday in practice. We try to challenge these guys as much as possible. I hope he can appreciate that. I'll probably yell at him tomorrow if he's going to drop six goals on the next opponent."

Gaudet says he's more humble now, thanks in large part to his coaches, but also to the senior class, specifically Reeves.

"From Day 1 when I got to school, Ben was really -- he was kind of very welcoming, and I think he saw a little bit of a future in me, so he trusted me a lot," Gaudet said. "We've just really kind of built this chemistry where it's like, I'm going to trust you to do your thing."