Coaches lay out what to expect from title game stars

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Men's college lacrosse fans got the national title game they wanted. Monday's championship game between No. 3 seed Yale and No. 4 seed Duke (1 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN App) features two of the most talented offensive players in NCAA history.

Duke senior Justin Guterding is the NCAA's all-time leader in career goals scored (210) and is in the top-five all-time for points scored. Yale senior Ben Reeves is the school's all-time leader for goals and points and has worked his way to eighth all-time in the NCAA for career points (312).

Both attackmen are Tewaaraton Award finalists and have already etched their names into NCAA record books several times over.

No one has a better appreciation for their unique talent, and perhaps knows how to neutralize it more than coaches who have game-planned for them this season.

Ben Reeves had five goals and four assists for Yale in its national semifinal win over Albany. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Coaches' thoughts on Reeves

Peter Millman, Cornell

Lost to Yale 13-11 on March 17, beat Yale 14-8 in Ivy league tournament title game on May 6

"People have a really hard time believing how athletic he is. That might be his best attribute. He's so athletic and you can't really understand that until you play him. He makes it look pretty easy. He's also so fundamentally sound. He doesn't put himself in bad spots or try to overdo it."

Scott Marr, Albany

Lost to Yale 14-6 on April 22, lost to Yale 20-11 in NCAA semifinal on May 26

"It's one thing to be a good finisher or a good feeder and when you have a combination of both like that, it's tough to stop, and I thought he showed why he's a senior and why he's on that Tewaaraton list this year, and he's just a great player."

Mike Pressler, Bryant

Lost to Yale 11-8 on March 3

"He lets the game come to him. He can have a big night or a quiet night. Great players don't force the issue. He's also so multi-dimensional. He can feed it. He can run by you. He can score in different ways. He can bring the supporting cast around him to another level. Mentally, he sees the field from above the field. He's two passes ahead of everybody, and that is an incredible gift."

Frank Fedorjaka, Bucknell

Beat Yale 9-8 on April 4

"It's important to try to make him feel uncomfortable. We don't believe in the Michael Jordan, LeBron thing where you let that guy get his but just make sure the role players don't get theirs. I just feel like he starts a lot of their offense, and they're playing their best when he gets a lot of touches going to his left. We tried to do our best to limit those opportunities for him."

Mike Murphy, Penn

Lost to Yale 12-6 on March 31, lost to Yale 21-6 in Ivy League Tournament on May 4

"He's extremely fast for someone that size. So you can put a small, quick guy on him to stay with him, but he'll get overpowered and shot over. If you put a big guy on him, he'll probably have a harder time staying with him. You can't rely on one guy to stop him. That's what really makes him different than anyone else. Not only can he break down your best defenseman, but he sees the open guy. Wherever you slide from, his ability to see through the defense is what makes him different than anyone else."

Lars Tiffany, Virginia

Faced Reeves twice as Brown's head coach (1-1)

"I remember when we played them in 2016, they were No. 1 and we were No. 4. We really struggled guarding him one-on-one. When you watch Ben, if he hasn't beaten you with his speed, he doesn't really need to beat you clean to get a shot off. He can be running up the left side, away from the goal, and he can bring his hands away from the defender, but still bring impressive [velocity] with his shot. You don't see jaw-dropping change of direction, but that can be elusive with big guys. He's really quick for his size."

Matt Madalon, Princeton

Lost to Yale 16-8 on March 24

"He makes everyone around him better and he lets the game come to him. He doesn't force it. He's just a really impressive young guy. He's got a poise about him that gives his whole team confidence."

"Reeves is just the complete package. He does it so consistently. That's another thing that impresses me throughout his career. You look at all the best pros in any sport, what separates them is their ability to play consistently well every single day. His team feeds off that. You don't often see Ben Reeves forcing plays, which is really impressive. It's a very mature way to play the game."

Justin Guterding is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, along with Reeves, Pat Spencer (Loyola), Connor Kelly (Maryland) and Trevor Baptiste (Denver). M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire

Coaches' thoughts on Guterding

John Tillman, Maryland

Lost to Duke 13-8 in NCAA semifinal on May 26

"He's got kind of everything you need. He's got great motor. He can finish, he can feed. You know, he's got a good feel for the game. His instincts, it's almost like he's a play ahead. Because he's so multidimensional, he can do so many different things, he can really hurt you."

Mike Murphy, Penn

Beat Duke 10-9 on Feb. 24

"Reeves is under control and ready to pass or feed more like a point guard, but Guterding is more like a small forward. He's a little more dynamic in the way he plays and a little less under control. He's a little better scorer, especially from range. He's a pure shooter."

"We had more success against Guterding, but part of that is because we won more faceoffs and he didn't have the ball as much. That will be key to this. Which of those two guys scores more is going to have a lot to do with which faceoff guy gets him the ball more. They're both very good in different ways. It will be hard for either defense to shut those guys down, but the key will be the faceoffs and which of those offensive units have the ball more."

Lars Tiffany, Virginia

Lost to Duke 18-13 on April 14

"He's always communicating to his teammates. When we played him in Charleston in April, he was constantly giving his teammates updates like, 'Hey, UVA played zone last time, look for this. ... They're in man-to-man this time, look for this.' And he's making calls. You hear the term field general used often, but of all the players we played against this year, he was by far the best and most vocal field general. Everyone wants Justin Guterding on their team because he's going to make everyone smarter and everyone better."

Joe Breschi, North Carolina

Lost to Duke 11-10 on March 30

"Having gone against him for four years, he's the epitome of IQ, of complete smarts and the ability to make guys around him better and get them involved. He's smart off the ball. He doesn't have to have the ball in his stick to be effective. That's the key to a good attackman. He picks his time to make his impact on the game. He has it all."

Shawn Nadelen, Towson

Lost to Duke 10-8 on March 17

"He has that will and desire to do what's needed for the offense and for his team at that time. If you look back at our game, he was kind of quiet and in the fourth quarter when they really needed him, he was that guy for them. That's what great players do. They rise to the occasion and they make that play. Some people don't want the ball in their stick if it's tight at the end of the game. He embraces that. I know how hard of a worker he is, and you can just see his passion for the game shine through."