St. Louis University baseball player Parker Sniatynski has been suspended by the school and is facing allegations of sexual assault, according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

SLU, which won the Atlantic 10 Championship last weekend, announced Tuesday that Sniatynski's suspension was because of a violation of team policy.

But the school's Office of Student Responsibility & Community Standards had recommended that Sniatynski be expelled following investigation of the sexual assault allegation, according to a letter obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

That letter, according to the report, was dated last Friday before Sniatynski -- recently named to the All-Atlantic 10 team -- played in two weekend tournament games that advanced SLU to this weekend's NCAA regionals.

A female student had reported to the school's Title IX office on Jan. 26 that Sniatynski had sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated from drinking on the night of Jan. 12, according to public documents cited in the report.

Student Responsibility & Community Standards director Katherine Weathers said in the letter she found the allegations credible after interviewing both the woman and Sniatynski.

The allegations had been turned over to campus police but no investigation was opened, according to the report.