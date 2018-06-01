Cal State Fullerton's Rick Vanderhook saw the pairings on Monday for the opening round of the NCAA baseball postseason and called his old friend Steve Rodriguez of Baylor.

Not standard procedure for a pair of coaches set to meet on the diamond in four days.

This, you see, is not your standard four-team regional.

Some 350 miles north of Fullerton at Stanford, the eyes of coach David Esquer grew wide upon peering at the same bracket on tap for the Cardinal, seeded No. 2 nationally in the 64-team tournament and among 16 hosts for the first weekend of play.

Fullerton? Really? Stanford swept the Titans in a three-game set to open the season in February, a touch of revenge after Vanderhook's club twice beat the Cardinal last June at Stanford in regional play en route to an 18th trip to the College World Series.

And Baylor? Early in his career, Esquer left Pepperdine as an assistant, replaced by Rodriguez, who advanced to serve as the Waves' head coach for 12 years before taking over at Baylor in 2016. Esquer, meanwhile, led the Cal program for 18 years, moving across San Francisco Bay to his alma mater last June to replace retiring Stanford legend Mark Marquess.

David Esquer has led Stanford in his first season to the No. 2 national seed. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Esquer and Rodriguez remain tight. They both won national titles as players -- Esquer at Stanford in 1987 and Rodriguez at Pepperdine in 1992. They share ideas often and identify closely as leaders of traditionally strong programs at private institutions.

In fact, Esquer said, he entered his first postseason as the Stanford coach with hopes to root for a few teams to fare well, including Baylor.

"Not anymore," Esquer said.

Baylor, 36-19 and seeded second at Stanford, took the Big 12 tournament last weekend and has won 22 of 25 games. Fullerton, after losing 15 of its first 25, won the Big West title and 13 of 16 to close the regular season.

"You can't avoid good people to get to where you want to go," Esquer said. "We're taking it head-on, but these are teams and people who are used to winning and winning titles. We know we've got to play well."

Baylor and Fullerton open the Stanford regional on Friday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and the ESPN app), followed by Stanford and Wright State at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2 and the ESPN app).

As for Horizon League tournament champion Wright State, 39-15, it owns the second-highest RPI, at No. 69, among the 16 teams seeded fourth in regional play.

"Dave Esquer's right," said Rodriguez, the Baylor coach. "You go to the postseason, and you're going to have to play good teams. But I'll tell you what, the team that wins this regional, it's going to be impressive."

While the four teams at the lone California regional make a solid case as the strongest in the field, attractive matchups dot the landscape. Texas and Texas A&M highlight the field in Austin, Texas. LSU, which beat Oregon State twice at the CWS last year, journeys to Corvallis, Oregon, and may again see the Beavers, seeded No. 3 nationally behind Florida and Stanford.

Coverage starts at noon ET Friday on ESPNU from the Tallahassee regional with Oklahoma-Mississippi State and from Clemson with Vanderbilt-St. John's on the SEC Network. Extensive Bases Loaded coverage is also available through Monday, if necessary, on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3.

The regional winners will meet in eight super regionals, June 8-11, to determine the CWS field.

Back at Stanford, the coaching connections run deep. Vanderhook, in his seventh season as head coach at Fullerton, matched wits regularly with Rodriguez at Pepperdine.

Basically, Vanderhook said, they've got nothing to hide this week.

"We're all friends," he said. "We're all from the same area. But we're all still different. [Baylor] is not the same as the teams Steve had at Pepperdine. And Stanford, when we left there in February, I thought they were super, super good. I'm sure they still are.

"You can't hope for who you're going to play. You've got to be satisfied being in the tournament. It starts over for everybody."

For Fullerton, 32-23, this marks the fifth time it has played a regional at Stanford. The Titans, appearing in the postseason for the 27th straight year, have won 22 regionals -- including a national-best 12 on the road.

"The very simple phrase I will give you is, 'It's Cal State Fullerton,'" Rodriguez said. "In college baseball, everybody knows what that means. They're going to be scrappy and intense and play hard. They're going to have a chip on their shoulder."

Esquer knows it well, too. The Titans are a nemesis of Stanford, 44-10, which won its first Pac-12 title this spring since 2004.

The Cardinal have played in the CWS 16 times, most recently in 2008. The drought is its longest since it went 15 years without a CWS trip from 1967 to 1982.

"Our guys are realistic," Esquer said. "They know there's no easy way to a super regional."

Even more so than usual this year at Stanford.