South Florida athletic director Mark Harlan has been named to the same post at Utah, the school announced Friday.

Harlan, who led South Florida's athletic department since 2014, will replace Chris Hill, who officially retired Friday after 31 years as AD. An Arizona alum, Harlan returns to the Pac-12, where he served as senior associate athletic director at UCLA before taking the South Florida job. He recently agreed to a three-year contract extension with USF.

"After an extensive national search during which we spoke with a number of outstanding candidates, Mark emerged as our clear top choice," Utah president Ruth V. Watkins said in a statement. "Mark has a breadth of experience in athletics and in fundraising, an open and collaborative leadership style and a track record of success that will enable him to lead our athletics department to greater heights. On behalf of the university community, I want to welcome Mark and his family to the U."

Harlan hired former Texas and Louisville coach Charlie Strong to lead South Florida's football program. He excelled in fundraising at the school, which in November unveiled plans for a $40 million football center.

Utah deputy athletic director Kyle Brennan also was seriously considered for the job.