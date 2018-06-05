Former Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs is staying in the Southeastern Conference after being hired as Florida's new executive associate athletic director.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Jacobs' hire Tuesday.

"Florida athletics is fortunate to have someone of Jay's caliber joining the UAA," Stricklin said in a statement. "His character, vision, experience and ability to connect with people will be tremendous assets to our department. Additionally, having served in a leadership role in the SEC, Jay understands the great privilege and responsibility we have as a member of this wonderful conference. It's exciting to have Jay joining the Gators."

Former Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs has been named executive associate athletic director with the Florida Gators. John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs, who spent 30-plus years in Auburn's athletic department -- including the last 13 years as the Tigers' AD -- will replace Mike Hill, who was named Charlotte's new AD in February. In addition to serving as a member of the senior executive staff, Jacobs will oversee communications, marketing, ticketing and GatorVision departments.

"Some people are fortunate to say they are coming home once in their careers, now I am lucky enough to say it twice," said Jacobs said in a statement. "Having attended high school in Jacksonville, I'm honored and privileged to join the UAA and continue to work in the nation's best conference in the SEC. I am looking forward to working with Scott Stricklin and the rest of the staff to help serve the Gator student-athletes, coaches and fans of the Gator Nation."

Jacobs announced his resignation as Auburn's AD in November and stepped down in late January. Former Buffalo AD Allen Greene was hired to replace him.

Jacobs' tenure, while mostly successful, was not without controversy, as Auburn's men's basketball program was involved in last year's explosive FBI investigation into the sport. Former associate head basketball coach Chuck Person was indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges and eventually fired by Auburn in October. There was also a Title IX investigation into the softball program that led to the staff of former head coach Clint Myers leaving the school.

Jacobs became Auburn's 14th AD in January of 2005 and his 13-year tenure was the third-longest in school history. During that span, five different teams won 12 national championships at Auburn and the school collected 25 conference championships. The department's revenue also grew from $57.3 million in 2005 to $147.5 million in 2017.

Jacobs was named the 2017 NACDA / Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year and was one of five finalists for the 2017 Sports Business Journal Athletics Director of the Year.