Boston University is set to name Albie O'Connell its new men's hockey coach, replacing David Quinn, a source told ESPN's John Buccigross.

O'Connell has been a BU assistant since 2014 with Quinn, who left two weeks ago to take over as bench boss of the New York Rangers.

Terriers players were ecstatic when they were told that O'Connell would be getting the job, the source said.

O'Connell is a former Terrier who played in two Frozen Fours (1996, 1997) and won four Beanpot tournaments while totaling 42 goals and 66 assists in 149 career games.

He was a fifth-round pick of the New York Islanders in 1994 and played four seasons of minor league hockey.

O'Connell includes assistant jobs at Harvard and Northeastern on his coaching résumé.