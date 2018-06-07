Stetson, Tennessee Tech one giant step away from first CWS

The moment that head coach Steve Trimper knew it would be OK came in the first inning of Stetson's second game in the NCAA regional last Saturday against Oklahoma State.

The Hatters, at home in DeLand, Florida, in the postseason for the first time ever, played tight in their opener against Hartford, according to Trimper. So when opportunity arrived early in the second game to set the tone, he didn't hesitate.

With Jacob Koos at first base with two outs, Trimper employed a straight steal. Brooks Wilson singled into right field. And as Trimper heard the Cowboys call for a throw to second base, he waved Koos around third. He scored easily.

"I think we caught Oklahoma State off guard," Trimper said.

Stetson also sent a message that it belonged as the No. 11 national seed -- higher, actually, if you ask the Hatters.

"It was like, 'All right, we just scored a run on that,'" Stetson catcher Austin Hale said of that first-inning play. "'We're about to absolutely destroy them.'"

The Hatters rolled to 10-3 and 11-1 wins over Oklahoma State, securing the first super-regional appearance in school history. Stetson visits sixth-seeded North Carolina on Friday (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2 and the ESPN App) in the opener of a best-of-three series with one of eight spots in the College World Series at stake.

Minnesota-Oregon State, Washington-Cal State Fullerton and Mississippi State-Vanderbilt super regionals also open Friday. Auburn-Florida, South Carolina-Arkansas, Duke-Texas Tech and Tennessee Tech-Texas get underway on Saturday.

For Stetson, of the Atlantic Sun, and Ohio Valley Conference champ Tennessee Tech, there's something extra at stake in this round. The OVC has never advanced a team to the CWS, set for June 16 to 27 in Omaha, Nebraska; it's happened once for the A-Sun with Georgia Southern in 1990.

"No matter what, it's been a phenomenal season," said Tennessee Tech coach Matt Bragga, in his 15th season at the school. "But what's set it apart is that these young men are incredible leaders. And beyond that, I think there's a belief there that they can compete. Not only compete, but beat anybody in the country."

Ditto for Stetson. Overmatched in athletic spending and prestige by the other super-regional participants, Stetson and Tennessee Tech are far from classic underdogs this month.

The Golden Eagles (52-10) won 28 straight games in March and April and traveled to Tennessee and Vanderbilt for victories. They avenged a Saturday loss in regional play at No. 4 overall seed Ole Miss by eliminating the host Rebels with 15-5 and 3-2 wins.

Senior right-hander Travis Moths, the likely starting pitcher Saturday for Tennessee Tech at Texas, is 13-2 and was drafted in the seventh round this week by the Diamondbacks.

Stetson offers something even more imposing on the mound in 6-foot-6 right-hander Logan Gilbert. He's 11-1 with a nation-leading 157 strikeouts in 107 innings. The Mariners drafted Gilbert with the 14th overall pick on Monday.

In games started by Gilbert and No. 2 starter Jack Perkins, the Hatters are 29-3. They're 48-11 overall with an RPI of No. 5 and have won a national-best 18 straight since an April 24 victory over Florida State.

Atlantic Sun Player of the Year Brooks Wilson had eight hits in the DeLand Regional. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP

"All too often, coaches see their teams play up or down to a talent level of their opponent," Trimper said. "That's not what we have with this group."

Hale, the senior catcher, played last summer in the Cape Cod League with Wilson and Gilbert. Among their teammates with the Orleans Firebirds were four players from North Carolina.

"These guys do the same things that we do with their teammates off the field," Hale said. "They act the same way. They play the same way. We can compete with these teams.

"A lot of times when you play these bigger teams, I'm convinced that you beat yourself more than you lose to the other team. It's intimidating. But we know we're at the same level."

It was a message reinforced by Trimper in the first inning of the first game against Oklahoma State.

"I saw the look in the eyes of our guys," he said. "It got that energy going and led to us playing clean baseball."

All that said, history is not on their side. And the coaches know it.

Second-year coach Trimper took his former team, Maine, to North Carolina for regionals in 2006 and 2011, losing both times in the first round to the CWS-bound Tar Heels. UNC has made 10 trips to Omaha, including six since 2006.

Bragga played on the 1993 Kentucky team that journeyed to Austin for a regional and lost to the Longhorns, who advanced to one of their 35 CWS appearances. Texas has won six national titles and made eight appearances on the biggest stage in the college game since 2000.

"We're dangling Omaha in front of the guys this weekend," Trimper said.

Of course, so are the coaches at North Carolina and Texas.

"I think a lot of people doubt that a school like Tennessee Tech can win at this level," Bragga said. "As a coach, you've got to prepare your guys to make sure they're not in awe of the moment. But I'd be shocked if our guys are in awe of the moment."

Pressure, Bragga said, is what you make of it. There's only pressure in a place like Austin or Chapel Hill if you think it exists. And frankly, pressure in the moments that matter this weekend is on the likes of Texas and North Carolina.