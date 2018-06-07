Texas has hired former Nebraska and Miami athletic director Shawn Eichorst for a senior administrative position.

Eichorst, whom Nebraska fired last September after the football team's slow start, will join Texas as executive senior associate athletics director for internal affairs. He has led athletic departments at Nebraska (2012-2017), Miami (2011-2012) and Wisconsin-Whitewater (1999-2003), where he played football. Eichorst also served as Wisconsin's deputy athletic director under Barry Alvarez before landing the Miami job.

He had been working as a consultant following his dismissal from Nebraska, which owed him $1.7 million for a contract that ran through June 2019.

"It's an honor and a privilege to come work at the University of Texas, one of the most iconic universities and athletics brands in the country, and to work with one of the most dynamic leaders in our business in Chris Del Conte," Eichorst said in a statement.