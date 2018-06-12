LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed two bills inspired by the Larry Nassar scandal, including one giving childhood sexual abuse victims more time to sue.

The current cutoff to file a lawsuit is generally a minor victim's 19th birthday, which critics say is out of step with other states and does not account for how victims are afraid to report abuse or have suppressed it.

One law will allow people who were sexually abused as children to sue until their 28th birthdays, or three years from when they realize they have been abused. Victims of the imprisoned former sports doctor, who worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, will get a 90-day window to sue retroactively.

Calley signed the bills because Gov. Rick Snyder is out of state.