AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas has hired Edrick Floreal away from Kentucky to lead the Longhorns track team.

A former national champion and Olympian in the triple jump, Floreal had spent the past six seasons at Kentucky, where his athletes won 12 national titles. The move was announced Wednesday by Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte.

Floreal replaces former coach Mario Sategna, who was fired after five years and multiple Big 12 championships. Sategna had taken over the program after Texas dismissed coach Bev Kearney following revelations she had a relationship with a student-athlete a decade earlier. Sategna was the subject of a school ethics and misconduct investigation in 2016, but he was allowed to return to the team.

Texas is still embroiled in a race and sex discrimination lawsuit filed by Kearney.