EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Emails show the interim president of Michigan State University criticized lawyers who represent survivors of former doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse and said a former gymnast was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney.

John Engler's remarks were made to a university lawyer in April, a month before Michigan State agreed to a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who said they were assaulted by Nassar, a sports doctor. The Chronicle of Higher Education and Detroit Free Press reported on the emails Wednesday.

Engler said he thought victims were "being manipulated by trial lawyers" and that lawyers would get "millions of dollars more" than their clients.

Engler said he thought Rachael Denhollander was likely getting a kickback from her lawyer. She has been outspoken and in 2016 was the first to publicly say she was a Nassar victim.

Denhollander says Engler's comments reflect a "culture of abuse."

THREAD: Engler is so used to focusing on money and power, bullying and manipulating, he can't conceive that I would do what I've done because it's RIGHT, not because I'm getting something from it. I truly pity him. What a sad way to live.https://t.co/0EREcZKfz6 — Rachael Denhollander (@R_Denhollander) June 13, 2018

Denhollander's attorney also responded to the reports with a statement Wednesday.

"John Engler can say whatever he wants about me but, when it comes to Rachael Denhollander and the other survivors, Engler is such a misogynist and bully and he cannot fathom that he got absolutely out-maneuvered and utterly defeated by a group of women," attorney John Manly said. "This is a former Governor, who at one point was talked about as a possible presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate and he just got beat, not by me and the other attorneys, but by a group of women who told the truth."

ESPN investigative reporter John Barr and The Associated Press contributed to this report.