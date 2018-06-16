A two-run single and error from Ben Casparius in the third inning extends North Carolina's lead over Oregon State. (0:48)

OMAHA, Neb. -- Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich was knocked out by North Carolina after 2⅓ innings Saturday, allowing six earned runs in the College World Series opener, his worst outing of the season.

Heimlich, a senior left-hander, did not pitch in the CWS last year after the Oregonian newspaper reported that he had pleaded guilty in 2012 to felony child molestation of an underage relative. Heimlich has since asserted his innocence in multiple interviews.

For the second straight year, he was not selected in the 40-round Major League Baseball amateur draft.

Heimlich entered the CWS at 16-1, leading the nation in wins. He is the two-time Pac-12 pitcher of the year, and this week, the College Baseball Foundation named him the national pitcher of the year.

The Beavers, ranked No. 2 nationally, struggled from the start Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park, as shortstop Cadyn Grenier, a 2018 first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles, committed a fielding error on the first pitch of the game. Heimlich plunked the next batter, Michael Busch, the first of three he hit in the abbreviated outing.

North Carolina scored once in the second inning and five times in the third, the final three with reliever Brandon Eisert on the mound after Heimlich was pulled with the bases loaded. The Tar Heels led 6-1 after the damage was complete.

Heimlich allowed more than three earned runs just once this season, April 7 against Arizona, when he was charged with six runs in 3⅓ innings -- his only loss of the season to date.

The pitcher said Friday that he would treat it no differently than another appearance.

"I've been playing the game since I was 8 years old," he said. "I'm not going to change the way I play just because the scenario changes."