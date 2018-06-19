The NCAA announced that Monday night's College World Series Game 6 between Mississippi State and North Carolina has been postponed and will be played Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

The postponement was caused by the delay of the earlier game between Oregon State and Washington, which was halted for 4½ hours.

Tuesday's Game 7 between Texas (42-22) and Florida will begin 65 minutes after the conclusion of Mississippi State-UNC. Game 8 between Arkansas and Texas Tech is still scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Texas vs. Florida is an elimination game, while Mississippi State-UNC and Arkansas-Texas Tech are both winner's bracket games.