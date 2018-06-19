IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa All-American wrestler Sam Stoll has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot in the knee.

Iowa City police said say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim who showed up at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation found he was shot by mistake in a residence and that several other people were present.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Iowa athletics officials were gathering information on the incident.

Stoll placed fifth as a heavyweight at the NCAA Championships in March. He has one more season of eligibility remaining.