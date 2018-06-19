OMAHA, Neb. -- The defending champion Florida Gators are still alive in the College World Series, thanks to Jackson Kowar.

The junior righthander struck out a career-high 13 batters in the Gators' 6-1 win over Texas in an elimination game on Tuesday, keeping the Gators (48-20) in the tournament and sending the Longhorns (42-23) home after just two games.

Kowar (10-5), who was selected 33rd overall by the Kansas City Royals in this months MLB draft, is the first pitcher in the last 40 years to strike out 13 batters in a College World Series outing of less than seven innings. Kowar pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and walking two on 121 pitches.

The strikeout total is the highest since the CWS moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011. Former UCLA pitchers Trevor Bauer and Gerrit Cole were the last pitchers to strike out 13 in a CWS game, doing so in 2010, the final year the tournament was hosted at Rosenblatt Stadium. Mark Prior, while at USC, is the only other pitcher in the last 40 seasons to strike out that many hitters in seven or fewer innings (Prior struck out 13 in seven full innings vs. Georgia in 2001).

As a staff, the Gators struck out 15 Longhorns on Tuesday.

The Gators will play the loser of the winner's bracket game between Arkansas and Texas Tech. That game has been postponed to 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday because of incoming weather in Omaha.