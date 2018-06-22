FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State has hired Terry Tumey as athletic director.

University President Joseph I. Castro announced the move Thursday on Twitter.

Tumey replaces Jim Bartko, who resigned in November.

The 52-year-old Tumey, a three-time All-Pac-10 defensive lineman at UCLA, spent the past 2½ years as athletic director at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, a unified Division III athletic program in Southern California.

Tumey also was athletic director at Dominican University of California and UC Davis. He was an assistant coach with UCLA and the Denver Broncos, and spent time in the San Francisco 49ers' front office.